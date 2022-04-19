Free medical camp to remember Shri Swami Samarth to be held in Panvel

A blood donation and free medical camp will be organised in Panvel to observe the death anniversary of Shri Swami Samarth from April 22 to April 28 by Akhil Bharatiya Shri Swami Samarth Seva and Adhyatmik Vikas Marg Dindori, Panvel.

According to the organiser, apart from spiritual events, social work will also be carried out. “During the camp, there will be a facility for diagnosis and complete cure,” said the organiser.

A free health check-up, pulse test and all diagnostic camps have been organized by Sadguru Moredada Charitable Hospital and Medical Trust, Trimbakeshwar from 10 am to 8 pm on Friday. The medical camp will be organised on April 26 at the Maruti Temple in New Panvel.

On the occasion of Shri Swami Samarth Punyatithi, Akhand Naam Jap Yajna Saptah Sohala has also been planned from April 22 to April 28.

During this period, recitation of Shri Gurucharitra, Bhagwat, Navnath, Prahar Seva, Nitya Vishesh Yag, Trikala Aarti and various spiritual services will be performed.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:00 AM IST