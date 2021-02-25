Fraud alert: Agent dupes job seeker with fake COVID-19 report for overseas job, held in Mira Road

Sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate have arrested a fly-by-night agent who had floated a recruitment firm in Mira Road to dupe unemployed youngsters under the pretext of providing overseas jobs with highly paid salaries in reputed Middle East-based shipping companies. The incident came to light when the accused who has been identified as- Dhiraj Deepbandhu Jha (30) issued a fake Covid-19 negative certificate to a job seeker without testing his swab sample.

The action followed after a 27-year-old youth from Punjab registered a complaint with the Naya Nagar police against the accused for cheating him of Rs. 1.45 lakh rupees to secure a lucrative overseas job in a shipping company. After killing time on the virtue of lame excuses, the accused gave air-tickets to Dubai along with other documents including visa and a Covid-19 negative certificate.