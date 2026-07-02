Fr Stan Swamy's Fifth Death Anniversary To Be Marked In Mumbai With Constitution-Themed Memorial Event | Photo: Twitter Image

Mumbai: The Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS), along with several civil rights and citizens' organisations, will organise a programme on Sunday, 5 July, to commemorate the fifth death anniversary of Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Fr Stan Swamy.

The event, themed 'Fr Stan and his Belief in the Constitution', will be held at 10.30 am at Loyola Hall, St Peter's Church, Hill Road, Bandra (West).

The programme will feature senior advocate Mihir Desai, National Vice-President of the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL); Teesta Setalvad, Secretary of Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP); advocate Irfan Engineer, Director of the Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS); Sakir Shaikh, General Secretary of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR); and Dolphy Dsouza of the Bombay Catholic Sabha, who will moderate the discussion.

The event is being jointly organised by the Bombay Catholic Sabha in association with the People's Union for Civil Liberties, Citizens for Justice and Peace, Centre for Study of Society and Secularism, Association for Protection of Civil Rights, Christian Development Association and Citizens for the Constitution.

The Stan Swamy Memorial Lecture 2025 on 'Migration for Livelihood: Hope Amidst Miseries' by Fr Prem Xalxo, was held online and at another venue after the programme organised by St Xavier's College on August 9 was cancelled due to opposition from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.The Jesuit priest died on July 5, 2021, while facing trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in 2019 after violence at the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon gathering. He was reportedly ailing when he passed away.



To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/