FPJ webinar: Sanjay Khandare, IAS, Chairman and Managing Director, MAHAGENCO to speak on "Power Generation and Sustainability"

Energy is one of the key catalysts for economic growth. Today even as the country needs to ramp up energy generation, the need to be environmentally sustainable has assumed great significance. This is more so for Maharashtra, which remains the biggest generator and user of energy. One of the reasons is that it remains the premium industrialised state in India.

To discuss how Maharashtra can be both a major generator of energy, and yet move towards environmental sustainability, Free Press Journal invited the chairman and managing director of Mahagenco, Sanjay Khandare. He consented to engage in this discussion with FPJ’s consulting editor, RN Bhaskar.

He will talk on the need to provide reliable power to the state’s people, and industries, yet increasing its focus on renewable energy. The discussions will cover subjects like the way the state electricity generator is moving towards reduced water utilization, disposal of fly ash and reduction of emissions.

Keeping in view the Maharashtra government's Power Sector Vision 2030, MAHAGENCO, an environment friendly and health safety accredited power generating company has set a target to achieve 40% energy from non-conventional sources. MAHAGENCO has received certification under ISO:14001 and ISO:18001 for its major power stations.

Sanjay Khandare recently received the Green Energy Award from Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways for MAHAGENCO’s outstanding contribution in developing successful community based green energy project.

With an aim to reduce pollution MAHAGENCO has formulated an Ash Policy to achieve 100% utilization of fly ash. It has also formed a Technical Advisory Committee to advise and help in utilization of ash through innovative and economic ways. The company is also in the process of establishing a cement plant or allied unit in view of improving ash utilisation at Koradi, Khaperkheda and Chandrapur TPS.

For sustainable movement of coal to its power stations, the company uses piped conveyor systems. Due to this there is a significant reduction in the pollution caused by coal dust, truck fumes and road dust in coal road transport. The company also focuses to use coal at its plants with better technical efficiency.

MAHAGENCO also aims for sustainable water utilisation as the industry is facing acute water supply problem. The company along with Nagpur Municipal Corporation are the first agencies in the country to use treated sewage water for its thermal power plant. Almost 64% of water used in Koradi TPS is from recycled water from Bhandewadi STP. The total water requirement of Koradi TPS is 73.81 MM3 (202 MLD). MAHAGENCO’s Bhandewadi Sewage Treatment plant with a capacity of 130 MLD commissioned in March 2016 is the first of its kind in our country. 24 MM3 (66 MLD) is reserved from Pench Project and 47 MM3 (130 MLD) treated waste water from Bhandewadi STP is being used for Koradi TPS. The treated water from this plant is used for cooling purposes for MAHAGENCO’s 3x660 MW Supercritical units at Koradi.

MAHAGENCO's mission is to endeavour to fully meet the future energy needs of the state and also create sufficient spinning reserves through organic value enhancing growth initiatives. It plans to diversify the energy portfolio to include Solar, Gas, Hydro –electric and responsible fossil generation directed towards shrinking the carbon footprints.

