FPJ Special: Mumbai Traffic Cops Take Care Of Unattended Kids

Apart from managing the vehicular movement, traffic cops have been now entrusted with the additional responsibility of keeping an eye for unattended children on the streets. The Mumbai traffic police began the noble initiative on Monday which marked the World Day Against Child Labour.

𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗣 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲

Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Pravin Padwal informed all traffic police chowkies about the drive through wireless communication and asked to adhere to the new instructions as part of a social responsibility towards children and society.

As per the instructions, if an unattended kid is found roaming by the on-duty officer, the traffic cop will take him to the nearest police station where the personnel will try to find out about the minor's guardians. If the efforts don't succeed, local cops will hand over the kid to a government rehabilitation centre or children home to provide them shelter and protection.

𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗰𝗼𝗽𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆

A senior traffic official said, “There are so many children on the roads, junctions, at signals; either they are begging or simply roaming around. Some are made to work. As part of social responsibility, we have initiated this drive.”

Reacting to the initiative, some traffic cops felt that while it’s easier to check on children working at signals, nearby stalls or garages, child labour mainly happens in secluded places which are beyond their reach. “While on duty, we can look for children nearby and make sure they are not exploited, but in other places, I feel only the local police can do the job as they have the authority to take action,” said a traffic cop deployed in the Sion area.

Another cop deployed at the Byculla area said, “Since it’s only the beginning of this drive, we can’t say if it will be difficult or not. Let’s see what happens, but as per our duty protocols, managing traffic is the priority. In better coordination with the local police, we can make this drive successful.”

On the first day of the drive, local traffic cops spotted three unattended children in Bandra's Kherwadi area, who were then taken to the nearby police station. Their parents were immediately called and they assured to take better care of the kids. Hence, no case was registered.