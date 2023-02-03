FPJ Special l 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Cops from world discuss importance of trust and cooperation | File

Mumbai’s 26/11 attacks of 2008 were discussed by 59 police officers from 44 countries at the Interpol’s Young Global Police Leaders’ Programme (YGPLP) held at the State Police headquarters on Wednesday.

The attacks were allegedly orchestrated by the Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) with assistance from certain officials of the Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate (ISI). On the ill-fated day, 166 dies and hundreds were injured.

Also discussed threadbare were aspects related to major terror attacks in Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Spain, sources said.

The participants discussed the importance of trust and cooperation between the police and citizens, and among various police and special/ commando units involved in counter-terror operations. They also discussed “trust building and partnerships within communities after terrorist attacks”.

The 3rd Interpol YGPLP was hosted in India by the global police organisation’s nodal agency in India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), from Jan 25-Feb 2. Apart from Mumbai, sessions were also held in Delhi and Gujarat. The YGPL programme aims to bring together and empower the next generation of international police leaders in international perspective and understanding.

The Easter attacks in Sri Lanka in 2019 that killed 270 people were orchestrated by nine suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist outfit, the National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ), which was allegedly linked to the trans-national terror organisation, the Islamic State.

Fifty-one Muslim worshippers were killed in New Zealand’s Christchurch attack of March 2019 by Australia-born Brenton Tarrant. The Colombo attack was allegedly carried out in retaliation for the mosque shootings in New Zealand. Even Spain has seen several attacks since March 2004, when the Madrid train bombings killed 191 and injured around 2,000 people.

Maharashtra’s Director General of Police Rajnish Seth also addressed the participants, while highlighting the scale and scope of policing activities in the state and on aspects of international police cooperation for enhanced policing outcomes. The participants also visited the Mumbai Police Control Room, which had played a key role in responding and coordinating the counter-terror operations when the 26/11 attacks unfolded.

The valedictory session was addressed by CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal who further emphasised the need for “increased international cooperation among police agencies in globalised crime scenario” and encouraged young police leaders to imbibe leadership qualities with humility and a wider international perspective.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)