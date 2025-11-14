FPJ Positive: From Free Dialysis To Student Support — Samarpan Blood Bank Expands Its Social Services Network

Samarpan Blood Bank provides free transfusions to 140 thalassemia-affected children and maintains strict quality standards | File Photo

Mumbai, November 14: Samarpan Blood Bank in Ghatkopar has emerged as a pioneering organisation dedicated to ensuring that every needy patient receives pure and timely blood. The bank has adopted 140 children living with thalassemia, providing them with regular, completely free blood transfusions. Run by chemists from Ghatkopar, Mulund and Kurla, the organisation has steadily earned the trust of patients and the medical fraternity over the years.

Founded by 1,400 Chemists From North-East Mumbai

In 1996, over 1400 chemists from Mulund, Ghatkopar and Kurla came together to form the North East Zone Chemists Educational & Welfare Trust, which later established Samarpan Blood Bank in 1998. Over the past 29 years, the blood bank has served lakhs of people across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Guided by the belief that every life matters, the trust remains committed to providing pure blood and its components to all. “No patient should suffer for want of blood,” said a senior member.

Support From Gurudev Namramuni, MLA Parag Shah and Rotary Club

Trust representatives said their journey has been made possible through the blessings of Gurudev Namramuni and an unwavering focus on uncompromised quality. “We have received immense support from local MLA Parag Shah and the Rotary Club of Mumbai–Ghatkopar,” said Nitin Maniar, a senior representative.

Strict Quality Norms and Additional Screening

To uphold the highest quality standards, the blood bank follows strict eligibility norms. It does not accept donations from individuals weighing below 55 kg and has introduced more than 30 additional screening criteria beyond the government-mandated rules. “We use only premium-quality bags and equipment to ensure complete purity and safety,” trust members added.

Free Dialysis Services Under MJPAY

As part of its broader social commitment, the organisation also provides free dialysis services. “Earlier, we charged Rs 50 per session, but under the MJPAY scheme, patients now receive dialysis entirely free,” a member said.

The trust has also adopted 140 thalassemia-affected children, offering them regular blood support without any charges. Thalassemia major requires regular blood transfusion throughout life on an average 15 days interval.

Study Centre for Students With Affordable Facilities

The trust runs a study centre at its Ghatkopar premises with support from the Rotary Club, offering seating for around 200 students at a time. “With free Wi-Fi and air-conditioning, students get a calm and conducive environment to focus and excel,” a member said, adding that the facility is available for a nominal fee of Rs 1,000 per month.

A Model Facility for Learning and Best Practices

The state-of-the-art blood bank facility is widely regarded for its high standards. In a short span, nearly 135 batches from various pharmacy colleges have visited the centre to learn about its operations and best practices. The blood bank also operates an OPD at its premises and is set to soon begin providing blood irradiation services for cancer patients.

