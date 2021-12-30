e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India win first Test match against South Africa by 113 runs, lead 3-match series by 1-0
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 05:23 PM IST

FPJ photojournalist BL Soni passes away

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Photojournalist B L Soni, aged 50, passed away this morning due to a brain hemorrhage. He worked with several notable media houses including Free Press Journal and other being Navabharat, Mid-Day and DNA.

The Mumbai Press Club extended its heartfelt condolences to the family in their hour of sorrow. Also, several journalists took to social media paying their tribute to the sincere and dedicated media personel.

Adimulam Sweety, FPJ, tweeted, "B.L Soni @fpjindia photographer from Mumbai is no more. This was the recent assignment we did together, sadly he cldnt share those pictures also & I assume this was his last assignment too before he was admitted to hospital. Rest in peace Soni."

"'Just a few days ago as I walked in the Press Club i bumped into my old colleague, B L Soni, photographer. We worked together few times. rt now I read he passed away due to complications of brain hemorrhage sad," wrote journalist Neeta Kolhatkar. While, "B L Soni…is no more.. He was always helpful and hard working photographer #RIP Soni.. you will be missed on field", said Mayank Bhagwat.

Advertisement

Here are some of his contributions, take a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 05:15 PM IST
Advertisement