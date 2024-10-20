FPJ MLA Audit-X: BJP's Parag Alavani Faces Parallel Internal Contest

BJP Leader Parag Alavani | X Of Parag Alavani

Mumbai: Vile Parle (constituency 167), currently represented by BJP MLA Advocate Parag Alavani, 57, is a Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mumbai suburban district, and part of the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency. With around 2.74 lakh voters, it is a general category seat covering Vile Parle East, a few parts of Parle West, Bamanwada, Hanuman Road, Shivaji Nagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Lohia Nagar, Amar Subway, and Irla.

About The Vile Parle Constituency

Vile Parle is particularly known for its Marathi Brahmin residents, while around 15,000 Muslims live in Lohia Nagar. The constituency was formed in 1962. Over the years, Congress, Shiv Sena, Janata Party, Independents, and the BJP have held power here. Initially dominated by Congress, in 1978, the Janata Party’s candidate won the seat. Shiv Sena (undivided) held the seat for three consecutive terms between 1990 and 2004. In 2004, Congress regained control till 2014.

In the 2014 assembly election, the BJP won the constituency for the first time, with Parag Alavani securing back-to-back victories. In 2019, Alavani secured 84,991 votes, defeating Congress candidate Jayantibhai Siroya by 58,427 votes.

About BJP Leader Parag Alavani

LLB holder Alavani was BJP president of the North Mumbai district from 1998 to 2002 and served as a municipal councillor in the BMC between 1997 and 2007. He also chaired the K/East ward committee in 2001-2002 and headed the BMC’s improvement committee in 2002-2003. Between 2003 and 2007, he was the BJP group leader in the BMC. He was first elected as an MLA in 2014.

According to a report by the Praja Foundation, which assesses the performance of elected representatives, Alavani ranked 10th overall and maintained a clean record with no criminal history. However, he ranked 23rd in attendance and 11th in terms of raising questions and quality of questions in the assembly.

One of the major issues in Vile Parle is the long-standing demand to remove the funnel zone – a flight path restriction for aircraft taking off and landing at Mumbai airport. This restriction prevents the redevelopment of many ageing buildings, especially along Hanuman Road and Amar Society. Residents have been demanding a change in flight routes for years due to the inability to construct high-rise buildings and noise pollution. Another major issue is the Bamanwada slum, located near the airport. The airport authority has attempted to relocate the slum dwellers for years. Several slum rehabilitation authority projects, including those in Prem Nagar, have been pending for years. These slum areas face persistent water and drainage issues.

Statement Of Dr Dekar Diwan

Dr Dekar Diwan, secretary of the South West Vile Parle Residents Association, stated, “Our MLA raised several constituency issues in the assembly. Whenever we approach him about civic or other issues, he helps us.”

Chinmay, a voter from the constituency, said, “In my constituency, redevelopment is the main issue. The government should simplify the process, perhaps by making it digital, as government employees are demanding bribes from societies. Many old buildings lack lift facilities. Senior citizens should be provided with facilities related to their health.”

Prediction Made By Political Experts

Political experts predict that the BJP is likely to retain the constituency, as their candidate secured more than 50,000 votes in the last election, and in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, BJP candidate Ujjwal Nikam received strong support from this constituency. Alavani is expected to contest again, but there is speculation that he may be replaced. In political circles, Sanjay Upadhyay’s name is also being discussed as a possible BJP candidate.

The competition between Alavani and Upadhyay could provide an escape route for Ashish Shelar to contest from Vile Parle if Priya Dutt contests for Congress in Bandra West. However, Shelar recently clarified that he will contest only from Bandra West if the party gives him a ticket.

Alavani said, “I raised the funnel zone issue 42 times in the assembly and later the BMC established a committee. Another issue is the rehabilitation of slums near the airport. The Centre has made a separate plan for it, and these slums will be rehabilitated on Central lands instead of state lands. However, the airport authority must move the scheme forward as the slums are on their land."

Alavani said he is ready to take the responsibility of contesting the election again. From the UBT, Jitendra Janavale has expressed his desire to contest against the BJP, stating, “I want to contest the election from Vile Parle and have conveyed my interest to the party. I have worked on several projects here and represent the common people.”

Although UBT leader Varun Sardesai resides in this constituency, he is more inclined to contest from Bandra East. As the Maha Vikas Aghadi has not yet decided whether to fight the election together or independently, Maharashtra Youth Congress General Secretary Akshay Kulkarni expressed his interest in contesting.