FPJ Legal: Mumbai Court grants bail to man accused of helping dispose of Bennett Rebello's body

Mumbai: A sessions court, last Friday, granted bail to now 21-year-old Ali Miya Chaus, an accused in the 2019 murder of musician Bennett Rebello at Vakola. The court observed that the entire chargesheet does not have a single material to show his involvement in the commission of the offence.

It further said that simply because the duo had discussed killing Rebello in presence of Chaus, it does not mean he shares the intention with them or entered into a conspiracy with them.

The court opined that as per the chargesheet, he has only caused disappearance of evidence, it is not desirable to treat him at par with the said juveniles, while noting that the probe is over and he has been in custody since 13 December 2019.