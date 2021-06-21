FPJ Legal: Mumbai Court grants bail to man accused of helping dispose of Bennett Rebello's body

Mumbai: A sessions court, last Friday, granted bail to now 21-year-old Ali Miya Chaus, an accused in the 2019 murder of musician Bennett Rebello at Vakola. The court observed that the entire chargesheet does not have a single material to show his involvement in the commission of the offence.
It further said that simply because the duo had discussed killing Rebello in presence of Chaus, it does not mean he shares the intention with them or entered into a conspiracy with them.
The court opined that as per the chargesheet, he has only caused disappearance of evidence, it is not desirable to treat him at par with the said juveniles, while noting that the probe is over and he has been in custody since 13 December 2019.
The court in its order noted that it had perused the plea, the prosecution’s response to it and the chargesheet and heard both sides. “The accused has allegedly helped the juveniles in conflict with law in destroying evidence relating to the murder of one Bennett Rebello. The said juveniles in conflict with law have committed the murder on the night of 27 November 2019.” It went on to say that the entire chargesheet does not have any single material to show that accused had any involvement in the commission of the said murder.
Chaus has been accused of helping the minors dispose of the dismembered body of the 59-year-old. The main accused is an adopted daughter of Rebello, who was later found to be a minor and the other, her minor boyfriend. Parts of Rebello’s body were found in two suitcases, one found in Mahim, another from Mithi river.
