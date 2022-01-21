e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:18 PM IST

FPJ Legal I Mumbai: Court hears Salman Khan’s defamation suit against NRI neighbour

The court will hear Kakkad’s lawyer on Jan 28.
Bhavna Uchil
Bollywood celebrity Salman Khan | Photo: Representative Image

A city civil court on Friday heard actor Salman Khan’s defamation suit against NRI Ketan Kakkad in which the actor’s advocate sought temporary injunction on Kakkad making any further defamatory remarks on him.

The court will hear Kakkad’s lawyer on Jan 28.

The NRI, who is Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse neighbour, had allegedly made defamatory remarks on the actor through a YouTube channel.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:18 PM IST
