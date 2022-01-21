FPJ Legal I Mumbai: Court hears Salman Khan’s defamation suit against NRI neighbour

A city civil court on Friday heard actor Salman Khan’s defamation suit against NRI Ketan Kakkad in which the actor’s advocate sought temporary injunction on Kakkad making any further defamatory remarks on him.

The court will hear Kakkad’s lawyer on Jan 28.

The NRI, who is Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse neighbour, had allegedly made defamatory remarks on the actor through a YouTube channel.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:18 PM IST