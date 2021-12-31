FPJ Legal: Consumer panel asks LG to replace faulty fridge, pay Rs 10,000 compensation

A Bandra Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has asked LG Electronics to replace a faulty refrigerator or make a partial refund to a Powai woman whose consumables were spoiled due to excessive cooling in the device.

It also directed the firm to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs. The complainant Marcelline Coelho had attached photos of the spoiled items with her complaint. She had stated that due to excessive cooling produced by the machine, ice would form on the articles and they would get spoiled. She said ice would be formed on frozen lemons, shredded cabbage, cauliflower, carrots and fruits such as apples, she complained.

She had sought a replacement of the machine along with a refund and interest on the amount she paid as well as compensation and litigation costs. The company had asked her complaint to be dismissed as she had disconnected calls and refused to take their services, it said.

The Commission said in its judgment on December 10 that it had perused the letters and emails she had written to LG and also gone through photographs. It said that it cannot be denied that due to excessive ice formation in her fridge, all products stored in it got affected and consumables got spoiled and rotten, “..due to excessive cooling the fridge was rendered useless,” it stated. “We opine that indeed the extra cooling of the fridge has made the experience of using the product unfavourable..” it said.

Her complaints arose two days after the purchase as she repeatedly brought the issues to their notice, the firm made multiple efforts to solve them but failed to find a solution.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 09:00 AM IST