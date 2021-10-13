FPJ Legal: Bombay High Court to decide on Rakesh Wadhwan’s bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reserved order in bail plea of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Wadhawan seeking his release on health grounds considering his advanced age and ailments. Wadhawan was arrested for his alleged role in the multi-crore money laundering scam involving Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank.

During the earlier hearing, the prison authorities had informed the HC that the state-run JJ Hospital has the facility of dual chamber pacemaker implantation for Wadhawan’s treatment. The prosecution said although the facility is not available at KEM Hospital (where Wadhawan is admitted), which is run by the BMC, it is available at JJ Hospital, where he can be taken for medical examination or to carry out further procedures.

The HC had earlier said that if the facility is not available at any government hospital then Wadhawan can opt for the procedure to be carried out at a private hospital of his choice and bear the expenses.

Wadhawan’s counsel Aabad Ponda had submitted a report of a consultant cardiologist, who was permitted to visit Wadhawan as per an earlier court order. The consultant cardiologist concurred with the opinion of KEM Hospital advising permanent pacemaker implantation and added that it would be helpful for the patient’s recovery if multidisciplinary team approach is practiced.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:57 PM IST