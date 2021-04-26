FPJ Legal: Bombay HC seeks fresh report on Indrani Mukerjea's medical status

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday called for a fresh medical report of Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the high-profile murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. The high court has ordered the authorities of Byculla women's prison to submit the report by May 3.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prakash Naik heard Indrani's bail plea through video conferencing. Appearing for Indrani, her advocate Gunjan Mangla apprised the bench of the fact that her client has tested positive for Covid19.

Notably, Indrani has sought bail on medical grounds citing ill health. The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) in its detailed affidavit filed on an earlier hearing, had claimed that the jail staff was taking proper care of Indrani and all required medical facilities are made available to her. The central agency while arguing on merits opposed her bail plea.

On Monday, Justice Naik, upon being informed that Indrani has tested positive, ordered additional public prosecutor Yogesh Nakhawa to submit a fresh report spelling the present medical condition of the prime accused.

The bench has posted the bail plea for further hearing till May 3.