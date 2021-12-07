FPJ Legal: Bombay HC extends interim relief to Mandakini Khadse in Pune land deal scam case

In a relief for Mandakini Khadse, wife of former state revenue minister and NCP leader Eknath Khadse, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted her interim protection from arrest till December 21 in an alleged money laundering case pertaining to the 2016 Pune land deal matter.

Justice Nitin Sambre has however, directed her to cooperate with the probe and appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as and when called by the investigating agency. The HC has also asked the investigating agency to give her 24 hours’ notice before calling her for questioning.

The HC was hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by Mandakini, one of the prime accused in the Pune land deal case.

Mandakini had approached the bench following a non-bailable warrant issued against her by a special court designated to hear cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The special court had issued the warrant on Tuesday, after she failed to appear before it.

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh sought time following which the HC adjourned the matter.

Mandakini’s lawyers – senior advocate Raja Thakare and advocates Mohan Tekavde and Swati Tekavde – said that the court should extend the interim relief granted to her.

Notably, Khadse, his wife and son-in-law Girish Chaudhary have been named by the ED in its chargesheet filed in the land deal case.

As per the ED, Khadse had misused his office as a revenue minister while in the then BJP government. He is accused of illegally benefitting his family by the land deal in Bhosari, Pune in 2016.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 07:14 PM IST