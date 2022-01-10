FPJ Legal: Amid rising Covid concern, Bombay HC to limit working hours to 3 until Jan 28

In view of the “exponential rise” in cases of COVID 19 infections in the city, the Bombay High Court decided on Monday to limit its working hours to just three hours each weekday until January 28.

Beginning Tuesday, the principal bench of the Bombay high court will operate on all working days for three hours, from 12 pm to 3 pm.

According to the notice issued, the HC will only hear urgent matters during this period.

A communication issued to lawyers by the Bombay Bar Council stated that a meeting was convened with the administrative committee of the Bombay High Court today, presided over by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.

“In view of the exponential rise in Covid 19 positive cases, it was decided that effective from tomorrow, viz 11.1.22 till 28.1.22, the principal bench of the Bombay High Court will operate for 3 hours from 12 noon to 3.00 pm (without lunch break) and take up urgent matters,” said the Bombay Bar Council in its communication.

Earlier this month, all benches of the Bombay High Court stopped physical hearings and reverted to online hearings only.

Last week, the decision was taken that the lower and subordinate courts would only take up urgent matters and matters of bail, remand, etc. and conduct work in two shifts of two hours each. The court staff too will work on rotation at 50 percent capacity.

The circular had said that courts may take up the recording of evidence as well as hearing arguments through the virtual platform.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 07:47 PM IST