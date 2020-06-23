FPJ Impact: Maha govt sanctions protective cover for pre-historic carvings in Ratnagiri district

Ratnagiri has over 1,200 carvings at 62 locations, and in Sindhudurg, 60 carvings have been discovered at around five sites. This is for the first time that they will be protected and conserved.

These reliefs are estimated to have been carved out in laterite rock by pre-historic humans in a period between 10,000 years and 2,000 years ago.

Some animals represented in these petroglyphs include rhinos and elephants, which do not have a natural habitat in the Konkan today. The widest petroglyph is an elephant carving at Kasheli in Rajapur (18 meter x13 meter), which is the largest petroglyph in South Asia, while the smallest is 2cm x 3cm and was found at Jaigad.

One petroglyph has a human holding a tiger in each hand, which is a common Harappan symbol found on seals and is a common motif in West Asian art.

However, the identity of the people who carved these petroglyphs is yet unknown. Further research would have revealed more evidence of the history of Konkan and Maharashtra before the Satavahana era set (2 B.C onwards) and do away with this “dark age” in our understanding of human evolution.

The oldest archaeological finds in Maharashtra are the around 75,000-years-old stone tools in the Godavari river basin at Gangapur in Nashik.