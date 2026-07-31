FPJ Hits 1 Million Subscriber Mark On YouTube |

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal's YouTube channel has surpassed one million subscribers, marking a significant milestone in the digital universe of the 98-year-old legacy newspaper.

A Milestone In Digital Growth

As a growing majority of Indian readers turn to online platforms for their daily news, the videos produced by our team reflect this broader digital transformation across the country. Central to this achievement is the dedication of our ground reporters, who report diligently from across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Indore and beyond. These ground reports aim to present an accurate portrayal of local realities by amplifying the voices that matter most: our viewers.

In reaching this milestone, our team remains committed to preserving journalistic authenticity while delivering high-quality video content supported by compelling visuals and infographics. Though it may be an oft-repeated sentiment, this achievement is a shared success made possible through the continued trust and support of our online audience and newspaper readers.

Commitment To Credible Journalism

“Crossing 1 million subscribers isn't just about numbers; it’s proof that integrity still resonates. At FPJ, we are consciously undoing the noise created by mainstream media to set a higher standard—one built strictly on trust, credibility, and impact. Kudos to our incredible team for making this vision a reality. Truly grateful to all our viewers for this encouragement,” said Abhishek Karnani, President of the Free Press Journal Group.

Our comprehensive coverage in simplified formats, spanning through national and international affairs, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, is designed to keep our audience informed and to help shape their understanding of an ever-changing world. We thank our viewers for their steadfast confidence, which continues to drive us toward more credible and impactful journalism.

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