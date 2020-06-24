FPJ FOLLOW UP: No hurdle in implementation of MoUs by Chinese cos as the tension between India and China eases

Mumbai: In a curious somersault, Maharashtra Industry Minister Subhash Desai on Wednesday said the implementation of MoUs with three Chinese companies, which envisaged an investment of Rs 5,020 crore, will not be a problem now with the improvement in relations between India and China, following easing of tension at the border.

Desai has argued all is well that ends well. ''I have received information with regard to improvement in relations between India and China. Therefore, I do not see any major hurdle in the implementation of MoUs with Chinese companies Great Wall Motors, Foton with PMI and Hengli. The Centre had not told us to put these MoUs on hold,’’ said Desai. He reiterated that the state government does not anticipate any problem now and expects the MoUs to be implemented in due course.

Desai’s statement comes two days after the state government issued a clarification that status quo will be maintained on the MoUs for the moment. ‘’The MoUs have not been rescinded or cancelled. Further development on the same are awaited,’’ the MVA government had said in its clarification after Desai’s unilateral announcement to keep on hold MoUs with three Chinese companies.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister’s Office, the Industry Department and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation were in the dark and came to know of Desai’s unilateral announcement when a news report appeared in an English daily.

An Industry Department officer said the government’s move to issue a clarification was timely as the three companies have reconfirmed their commitment to invest in the state. ''MIDC will appoint a relationship manager for the three companies from day one till the commissioning of projects. The government will issue the Master License in 48 hours to these companies though they will have to seek environment clearance,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, the MIDC has signed an MoU with DBG Estate part of Welspun Group for investment of Rs 900 crore to set up a Logistic Park at Bhiwandi and another with Japanese company Ideal Chemi Plast (DIC Corporation) for Rs 117 crore investment in the chemical sector. A cumulative 2,788 jobs will be generated.