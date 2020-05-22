FPJ Fast Facts: Here’s how you get an e-permit to buy alcohol in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune

With the Maharashtra government allowing home delivery of alcohol in the state, people have been ringing up their nearest wine shops.

While everyone except containment zones can have home delivery of alcohol, it is mandatory that the buyer has a permit.

Due to this people have been figuring out how to download an e-permit.

We at Free Press Journal demystify this for you, as long as you follow the following steps

1) Before you create your account, ensure you scan a passport-sized photograph, a copy of your digital signature, an id proof, and a proof of address. The photograph and the signature should be a jpg under 20 kb, and the id proof and address proof should be a jpg between 70 kb and 250 kb

2) Remember to save your pictures appropriately. In case you are using a Voter ID as an ID proof and address proof, save it as VOTERID or VOTER. Do NOT save it as VOTER ID or VOTER ID 1. If you save the files with spacing, then chances are the image won’t get uploaded.

3) After this, long into the Maharashtra government website. If you’re a new user, register. There are two ways to register – first by verifying your mobile number through an OTP and the second by uploading all your documents and getting an OTP. We recommend the second over the first because you will be required to do all your documentation every single time if you choose Option 1