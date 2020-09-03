FPJ Fast Facts: 600-acre Aarey land near national park earmarked as forest - here's what we know so far

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to reserve 600 acre or about 20 per cent of the total 3,166 acres of Aarey land near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park as forest.

But, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government remains silent on the fate of Metro III carshed project being developed on 30 hectares in Aarey Colony.

The decision to reserve 600-acre Aarey land near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) as a forest was taken during a meeting chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray, who said, the forest would be the first example of a "huge jungle" being conserved at the centre of a megapolis, an official statement said. Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar and others were present for the meeting, the statement said.

Here's what we know so far:

During the meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray instructed authorities to safeguard the rights of adivasis (tribals) while the area is reserved as forest. The area to be excluded from the forest will be ascertained after seeking suggestions and objections from citizens, the statement said.

Constructions of all types, roads, slums, adivasi pockets and government facilities will be excluded from the first phase of the initiative. The slums within the area will be rehabilitated immediately.

In a series of tweets after the meeting, Aaditya Thackeray said, Approx 600 acres of open land being declared as forest while all rights of Adivasi communities will stand protected.

