FPJ Exclusive| Threat to fiscal fitness in Mira Bhayandar: Over 1,300 objections raised as MBMC ignores revenue audits

The internal audit department conducts an audit every year to assess the income and expenditure of various departments and seeks clarifications on doubtful transactions. Though it is mandatory to provide the necessary information in a specific time frame, the majority of these cases stand unattended and continue to appear on the list of audit objections.

Despite standing instructions to head of departments by the erstwhile civic chief’s to resolve the objections or face disciplinary action, the compliance has remained negligible, leading to massive financial irregularities and revenue losses to the cash crunched civic body.

Some officials claimed that a major part of objections were resolved but not updated in records, however lack of any disciplinary action is said to be the main reason for the laxity by the erring officials who have been turning a blind eye towards the audit objections all these years. All eyes are now on municipal commissioner- Dr. Vijay Rathod on his step to weed out the anomalies.