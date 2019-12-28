FPJ Exclusive: ‘With right candidates, Congress will do well in Delhi assembly election’, says Rajeev Satav

Mumbai: From a member of Block Panchayat in Hingoli district of the underdeveloped Marathwada region to chairman of Congress party's Screening Committee for Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections, Rajeev Satav, 45, has come a long way. Satav's appointment comes at a time when Congress is a divided house and has no member in the Delhi assembly.

Congress, which failed to form an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party, went solo and lost all 7 seats in Delhi in the Lok Sabha election. Satav, who is a close confidant of Congress party's former president Rahul Gandhi, was chosen considering his active role in Gujarat and Punjab assembly elections and also his participation in UP, Gujarat and other states in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Satav told FPJ, "With the selection of right candidates, the Congress will do well in Delhi assembly election. Will work collectively to ensure a party's victory.''