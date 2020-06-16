FPJ EXCLUSIVE: State to review BJP signed MoUs worth Rs 20 lakh crore, says industry minister Subhash Desai

In a big blow to the BJP, the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government has taken a crucial decision to review and scrutinise MoUs or investment proposals worth Rs 8 lakh crore received during Make In India event and Rs 12 lakh crore proposals in Magnetic Maharashtra event during the 2014-2019 regime.

In an exclusive interview, Minister of Industry Subhash Desai told FPJ, ''The MVA government is following up the status of those MoUs. They were inked during particular events and there was no proper scrutiny. The government has asked the Task Force comprising key officers to review and conduct a thorough scrutiny of those MoUs and judge whether they are still live or simply assurances.’’

Desai was speaking at the sidelines of signing of MoUs worth Rs 16,000 crore by the state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. He said the MVA government is vetting the status of those MoUs by looking into the seriousness of the intent. ''We are not excited at fabulous figures or at assurances. We will entertain only serious proposals, ‘’ the minister said. ‘’However, the MVA government has decided to give enough time to fully satisfy itself whether the investor is serious and absolutely ready for investment. Then and then only, we are taking them on board. The objective is these investment intentions do not remain mere intentions but materialise in a time bound period,’’ he said.

He informed that in order to facilitate investments the government will allot land of investor’s choice with one rider that the investments do not concentrate in just one zone but are decentralised. ‘’We are immediately appointing one relationship manager for every investor from today onwards. It will be complete hand-holding till the date they start their production. The relationship manager will clear all the issues faced by the investors and he will be one point contact for them,’’ Desai said. The government will issue the Maha Parvana (Master License) in 48 hours so that the investor will not require any other permission or no objection certificate or approval, except environment clearance. The idea is investors can straightaway start the construction of industrial units or start production from the readymade space.

In addition, the government aims to make industrial power tariff affordable and competitive than it is in neighbouring states. Desai said the government will encourage the sons of the soil to grab job opportunities in the upcoming ventures, especially since migrant workers have shifted to their homes and it will take them time to come back. ‘’We also expect the industry players to come forward and absorb the local people,’’ he added. Desai said the big ticket investments will open up opportunities for MSMEs as vendors, component manufacturers and service providers.

‘’The state government will make every effort to provide assistance to MSMEs through venture capital and encourage them to list on stock exchanges,’’ he added. According to Desai, the state government is open to providing its own package after studying the recent package offered by the Centre for MSMEs. ‘’We will bridge the gap,’’ he noted. On any plans to amend Labour Laws, Desai said they are already reformed. ‘’We do not have any draconian laws but we are still open for discussion with industries if they have some concerns. We will address them,’’ he opined.