FPJ EXCLUSIVE: State to enact Model Act for the establishment of self-financed universities for skill development

The Maharashtra Government proposes to enact a Model Act for the setting up of self-financed universities for skill development across the state. The state cabinet on Wednesday will clear the bill moved by the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship headed by the NCP leader Nawab Malik.

As per the bill, such self-financed universities can be set up on 1 lakh sq ft constructed area in Mumbai and other cities while they will come up on 10 acres of land in rural areas. The promoter of the self-financed university will have to submit a deposit of Rs 10 crore with the state government.

A Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship officer told Free Press Journal, "Maharashtra will be the first state to bring in a bill for the establishment of self-financed universities for skill development. These universities will chalk out courses considering the requirement of a skill set in the country and also in the global market. The department will table the bill during the ensuing budget session of the state legislature to get the nod from both the houses.’’ He said there are a couple of educational institutes from India and foreign universities, which have evinced interest to set up self-financed universities for skill development.

The officer said that based on the Model Act the state legislature will clear act for the individual university.

Another officer reminded that the Maharashtra government has framed Model guidelines for establishing self-financed universities (SFU) released in May 2013. Each SFU will be established through a separate State Act. At present, 20 SFU Acts have been passed by the State Legislature to date and 19 SFUs are operationalized. These universities aim to create higher levels of intellectual abilities and deploy new educational programs to promote creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. They also provide professional & development services to the industry, public organisations and society.