FPJ Exclusive: ISI Deploys 12-Commando Security Cover For Mumbai-Born Gangster Munna Jhingada After 2 Alleged Attack Attempts

ISI personnel reportedly provide round-the-clock armed protection to Mumbai-born gangster Munna Jhingada in Karachi following two alleged assassination attempts | X

Mumbai, June 13: Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has provided a 12-member commando security detail to Mumbai-born gangster Munna Jhingada in Pakistan, according to a senior police officer.

Initial Attacks On Jhingada

The officer said Jhingada has survived two assassination attempts over the past year. The assailants involved in the first attack have not been apprehended so far.

However, those who carried out the second attack, about five months ago, were killed in an encounter in Pakistan. According to reports, the shooters killed in the encounter were from Afghanistan.

Following Attacks Developments

Following these incidents, the ISI reportedly deployed round-the-clock security for Jhingada. Like Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel, he is currently based in Karachi.

Commandos are said to be stationed outside his residence at all times, and wherever he travels, armed personnel carrying AK-47 rifles and other weapons accompany him to prevent any further attacks.

Security Reinforcement By ISI

The ISI is also believed to have strengthened Jhingada's security because several terrorists involved in anti-India conspiracies have been killed in Pakistan over the past few months by "unknown men". Pakistan government has accused India of using its intelligence machinery to eliminate these men in Karachi, Lahore and other places.

The latest example is the killing of Hamza Burhan on May 21, 2026. Burhan was allegedly one of the conspirators behind the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, in which more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed. He was reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Investigations And Arrests

Last month, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested nine people from Mumbai and several other cities across India on allegations of links with the ISI.

During the investigation, the names of Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti and Mumbai-born Munna Jhingada reportedly surfaced. It is alleged that the individuals arrested in India had been recruited by these two operatives.

Claims About Operatives

While Shahzad Bhatti is a Pakistani national, Pakistan reportedly claims that Munna Jhingada is also a Pakistani citizen rather than an Indian national. Jhingada's original name is Muzakkir Mudassar Hussain.

Pakistani authorities allegedly issued him a passport under the name Mohammad Saleem. Based on that passport, Pakistan's intelligence agency reportedly succeeded in securing his extradition from Bangkok to Pakistan through a Bangkok court several years ago.

Past Criminal Background

In September 2000, Jhingada allegedly participated in an attack on Chhota Rajan in Bangkok along with several associates. He was arrested in connection with that attack and was subsequently imprisoned in Bangkok.

The importance that Jhingada holds for the ISI can be gauged from the fact that the ISI went out of its way to ensure that the terrorist is not extradited to India and ensured his safe return to Karachi.

Police Perspective On Roles

According to a Mumbai Police officer, Shahzad Bhatti's name is being used publicly in efforts aimed at creating unrest in India, while Munna Jhingada is allegedly playing a more significant role behind the scenes.

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Networks And Influence

The officer said that Jhingada, being originally from India and a long-time figure in the underworld, still maintains networks in Mumbai and other parts of the country, unlike Bhatti. As a result, the officer claimed Bhatti is carrying out activities as directed by Jhingada at the behest of the ISI.

Allegations Of Social Media Use

The officer further alleged that Bhatti has been using social media platforms to influence and radicalise young Indian men.

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