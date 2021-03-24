FPJ Exclusive: IPS officer Rashmi Shukla 'illegally' tapped phones to detect police transfer racket; Maha govt takes note

The Maharashtra home department had taken serious note of the phone-tapping being done ‘illegally’ by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla to detect the alleged racket in police transfers, in her capacity as additional DGP, intelligence. The state government had sought an explanation from Shukla but was not satisfied by her response. The Free Press Journal has accessed these government documents.

Shukla had submitted her report on the involvement of an alleged network of ‘brokers’, particularly individuals with extensive political connections in arranging desired postings for police officers in exchange for massive monetary compensation.

“In order to authenticate these charges, the phone numbers of the individual allegedly involved in this dubious activity were placed under telephonic surveillance with due regard to the established process. The reasons for surveillance were to curtail the commitment of criminal offences and prevent possible breach of trust,’’ Shukla had said in her report.

Then, Jaiswal forwarded Shukla’s report to the additional chief secretary (home), on August 26, 2020.

A senior home department officer told The Free Press Journal, “Upon the receipt of Jaiswal’s communication with which a report by Shukla was attached, an explanation was sought from Shukla. The department asked her on whose instructions she had intercepted the phone calls and under what rules. The department also sought her explanation on why the department was not kept in the loop in such a sensitive matter.”

Shukla justified her move in her reply. She was then subsequently removed as additional DG (intelligence) on September 3, 2020, and after promotion, was appointed Director General, Civil Defence, on a ‘punishment’ posting. Thereafter, Shukla had opted for Central deputation and was appointed as Additional Director-General, Central Reserve Police Force, on February 8, 2021.