FPJ Exclusive: Few Takers For Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), aimed at holistic development in the fisheries sector and socio-economic welfare for the fishing community, has gained limited interest in Thane district. Launched in September 2020 under the Central Government's Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, the scheme has only seen 30 beneficiaries from Thane district over the past two years.

Despite various opportunities outlined in the PMMSY, only 30 people in Thane have availed subsidies for approved activities. These include various sizes of biofloc fish farming tanks, recirculatory aquaculture systems (RAS), mini fish feed mills, medium-scale ornamental fish rearing units, installation of caged reservoirs, live fish vending centres, setting up of fish kiosks, construction of new grow-out ponds, and inputs for freshwater aquaculture.

Notably, the coastal area of Uttan has registered a lone benefactor who availed a subsidy for an insulated vehicle. Assistant Commissioner of Fisheries (Thane-Palghar) Dinesh Patil said, "To sensitise the fishing community to various welfare and developmental schemes, we conduct workshops to apprise them of the process to avail facilities for their social and economic upliftment. We expect larger turnouts this year and assure full support from our side."

While an enhanced subsidy of up to 60 percent of the unit or project cost is provided for all women beneficiaries and members belonging to the SC/ST category, a 40 percent subsidy is extended to those under the general category. PMMSY also offers subsidies for other activities, including fish transportation facilities, replacement of boats/nets, bio-toilets in mechanised fishing vessels, upgrading existing fishing boats, fish/prawn hatcheries, ice plants/cold storages, and deep-sea fishing vessels, safety kits, potential fishing zone (PFZ), communication and tracking devices.

Designed to address critical gaps in the fisheries value chain from fish production, productivity, and quality to technology, post-harvest infrastructure, and marketing, the PMMSY is being implemented in all states and union territories for a five-year period, from the 2020-21 to the 2024-25 fiscal year.