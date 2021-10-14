FPJ Exclusive: Coal supply to power units prioritised amid high demand

The Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi in his recent letter to Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has admitted that Coal India has informed that in view of the sudden spike in coal-based generation, supply to power units has been prioritised. To cater for this additional demand from the power sector, it was advised by Power Ministry and Central Electricity Authority to augment dispatches from the available sources and it was decided to offer (-) 250 mm size coal to all power stations so that they can build up stock at their end to prevent loss of generation. The Free Press Journal is in the possession of the Coal Minister’s letter.

Joshi responded to Raut’s letter seeking the coal ministry’s intervention for an increase in coal supply from Coal India and its subsidiaries to Maharashtra.

‘’South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) had a stock of 12.75 tonnes as of September 20 and a major part of the stock is (-) 250 mm size coal. During the current month, the rate of production from SECL has dropped to the level of 2.70 lakh tonnes per day due to incessant rainfall. Therefore, to augment dispatch, SECL has to liquidate its stock, so that it can cater to the additional demand from the power sector,’’ said Joshi.

Further, the minister said Dahanu thermal power plant (TPP) lifts coal through road mode and SECL has issued all the delivery orders that pertain to the plant.

However, it is not at par with the monthly scheduled quantity. ‘’Dahanu TPP may be advised to lift coal through road mode as per the plan so that the coal stock is built up. With an increase in coal production, the availability of (-)100 mm size coal will also enhance and the same will be supplied to the consumers including Dahanu TPP,’’ said Joshi.

