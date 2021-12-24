FPJ-Ed | No late fee for Board exams: Varsha Gaikwad announces complete exemption; says fee can be deposited even a day before

In a major relief to students especially during the present coronavirus pandemic, the state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday told the state council that students appearing for Classes 10 and 12 board exams will now be able to submit their forms a day prior to written exams without payment of any late fee. “A complete exemption has been given. No one should miss out due to technical difficulties,” she said in her reply to the calling attention notice in the state legislative council when deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe was on chair.

“Without paying any extra fees, Class 12 students will be able to submit their forms till March 3, and Class 10 students till March 14,” she said. She added that so far 14,31,667 HSC students and 15,56,861 SSC students have enrolled for the exams.

“I’ve also assured the house that special efforts will be made to ensure that those yet to do so fill up these forms at the earliest,” said the minister. She noted that these exams will be held with all the care so as to avoid the coronavirus infection. Gaikwad said the government wants no student to be deprived of exams due to technical reasons.

As reported by The Free Press Journal, the HSC Boards will be held from March 4 to April 7, 2022 and SSC Boards will be conducted from March 15 to April 18, 2022. These exams will be conducted offline. Earlier, the Maharashtra state board had reduced HSC and SSC exams syllabi by 25 per cent in view of the pandemic.

Gaikwad said Class 12 results and Class 10 results will be announced by the second week of June and July, respectively.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 08:50 AM IST