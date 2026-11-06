FPJ Eco Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s Awards 2026: 20 Housing Societies Honoured For Championing Sustainable Ganeshotsav Celebrations | File photo

Mumbai: Twenty housing societies from across Mumbai were felicitated at the seventh edition of the FPJ Eco Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s Awards 2026 for their collective efforts towards promoting environmentally sustainable Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Organised by The Free Press Journal (FPJ) in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the award ceremony was held at the PL Deshpande Auditorium near Ravindra Natya Mandir in Dadar on Friday.

The initiative expanded its award categories this year to recognise collective community participation alongside individual household efforts. The addition of housing societies aimed to encourage residential communities to adopt environmentally responsible festive practices and make sustainability a collective commitment.

The 20 winning societies were selected from more than 2,000 entries received from across Mumbai's municipal zones. Representatives of the societies, including members of their managing and cultural committees, attended the ceremony to receive their awards.

The recognised initiatives highlighted the growing importance of community-led efforts in making Ganeshotsav more sustainable. These included eco-friendly immersion practices, natural decorations and energy-efficient lighting arrangements, encouraging residents to celebrate the festival while minimising their environmental footprint.

The expansion of the initiative to include housing societies marks an important step in taking environmental awareness beyond individual households and encouraging entire neighbourhoods to participate in sustainable celebrations.

BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde attended the ceremony alongside actors Harshita Gaur and Onkar Raut, Sir JJ College of Architecture principal Rajiv Mishra, filmmaker Sulekha Bajpayi Karkare, Indian Oil Corporation Limited general manager Sushmita Tripathy and General Insurance Corporation of India managing director for housing finance Sachindra Salvi.

Dignitaries appreciated the growing participation of residential communities in adopting environmentally conscious practices, noting how green Ganeshotsav has increasingly become a mainstream urban movement.

Started in 2020, the FPJ Eco Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s Awards continue to inspire Mumbaikars to take collective responsibility for protecting the environment while preserving the city's rich festive traditions.

List of all the winners:

Asha Nagar Utsav Samiti, Santacruz East |

Azadnagar Andheri Shree Ganesh Housing society, Andheri |

Bal Krishna Ganesh Mitra Mandal, Marol |

Ekta Seva Ganeshotsav Mandal, Mazgaon |

GOKUL NAGAR SARVJANIK SHREE GANESH UTSAV MANDAL, Dahisar |

Kanakia Silicon Valley CHS, Powai |

Main VISHAL GANESH KONDVILKAR, Chunabhatti |

Malad Shivaji Nagar Panchavati Ganeshtosav Mandal, Malad |

Navyuvak Mitra Mandal Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Dadar |

Panchganga Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Currey Road |

Panchsheel Building Ganeshotsav Mandal, Dr. Purandare Wadi |

Pavan Baug Ganesh Utsav Mandal, Malad |

Saharcha Mankari Ganraj Shiv Ganesh, Andheri East |

Sahareshwar Shivseva Mandal, Vile Parle East |

Shiv Parvati Mitra Mandal, Santacruz East |

Shivaji Park House Ganeshotsav Mandal, Dadar |

SHIVGARJANA TARUN MITRA MANDAL, Marol |

SHREE GANESH MITRA MANDAL, RAIPADA |

Shree Raje Chatrapati vasahat Ganeshotsav Mandal, Goregaon West |