 FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Duped Of ₹2 Lakh Via Gift Card Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Duped Of ₹2 Lakh Via Gift Card Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Duped Of ₹2 Lakh Via Gift Card Fraud

Fraudster sent her an email in the name of her employer and asked her to make the purchase.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
article-image

A 31-year-old woman lost ₹2 lakh to cyber fraudsters who posed as her employer and asked her to buy gift cards from Apple company. In her complaint lodged at the Bhoiwada police, Suruchi Didodkar said that she received an email in the name of the owner of her company.

The digital communication talked about a task which she was expected to complete. It further asked her to buy gift cards and said that the money spent on the purchase will be reimbursed. Accordingly, Didodkar bought a total of six gift cards worth ₹5,000 each and sent them on the email received from the 'owner'.

The fraudster then asked the complainant to buy more cards and she complied, thinking that it was the employer's assignment. In this manner, the woman bought gift 40 cards totalling to ₹2 lakh and forwarded them to the cyber con via email, said a police official.

Subsequently, she asked her company for reimbursement. A rude shock came in when the employer denied knowing anything about the digital communication sent for buying gift cards. At this moment, the woman sensed the fraud and approached the police.

Based on her complaint, a case has been filed under relevant sections, including 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Nagpur Professor Loses Over ₹37 lakh to Online Fraud
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: AIMTC Urges Action On Overloading After Tragic Bus Accident On Samruddhi Mahamarg

Maharashtra: AIMTC Urges Action On Overloading After Tragic Bus Accident On Samruddhi Mahamarg

Mumbai News: FOB Near Sion Hospital To Be Completed In A Few Weeks

Mumbai News: FOB Near Sion Hospital To Be Completed In A Few Weeks

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Duped Of ₹2 Lakh Via Gift Card Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Duped Of ₹2 Lakh Via Gift Card Fraud

Navi Mumbai: Railway Announcer Injured After Plaster Falls Off Ceiling At Kharghar Station

Navi Mumbai: Railway Announcer Injured After Plaster Falls Off Ceiling At Kharghar Station

Mumbai News: Man Stabs Neighbour To Death In Mulund; Held

Mumbai News: Man Stabs Neighbour To Death In Mulund; Held