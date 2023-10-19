FPJ Cyber Secure: Travel Agency In Cuffe Parade Loses ₹4.25 Lakh After Email & Web Portal Hack

FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

A travel agency in Cuffe Parade has complained to the police that the company has lost Rs 4.25 lakh after the firm’s email and web portal were hacked and 21 tickets were booked from their website.

According to the information given by the police, Seema Makhija, 67 told the police that her company is associated with the majority of the airlines and the web portal of every airline company requires an ID and password to book the tickets.

Company was alerted about not enough money in its account

Makhija said they had already logged into various portals of the airlines and had also paid money in advance. On October 11, when the company tried to book a ticket for a customer, it received a message that there was not enough money in their account.

When the company inquired with the airlines they are associated with, it was found that the tickets had been booked using the user ID of their company.

Police launch investigation

When Makhija asked the office staff about these ticket bookings, it came to light that no one had booked the tickets. The next day, an unknown person again booked the ticket using the user ID of the same company.

When the company noticed, Makhija complained about it to the Cuffe Parade police. The police have started the investigation by registering an FIR against an unknown person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.