FPJ Cyber Secure: Scammers Dupe Business Development Executive Of ₹8.94 Lakh In Online Task Fraud

A cyber fraudster defrauded a 27-year-old woman, working as a business development executive in a private company, of Rs 8.94 lakh. Cyber thugs orchestrated the fraud through task fraud.

According to information received from J J Marg police, Umera Shaikh stated in the complaint given to the police that a girl named Radhika Verma sent her a hello on WhatsApp, to which Shaikh replied.

Details of the scam that began with a WhatsApp message

Verma informed Shaikh that her company works to increase the rating of prominent restaurants on social media. Verma conveyed that if Shaikh completed the tasks assigned by the company, she would earn Rs 3340 daily.

Verma sent some Google links to Shaikh and asked her to like and subscribe. Shaikh complied with these instructions. When Shaikh inquired about the payment, Verma directed her to join Telegram. Shaikh joined the Telegram group but did not receive any money.

After not receiving the promised payment, Shaikh messaged Verma, informing her of the issue. In response, Verma connected Shaikh with a merchant on Telegram.

Merchant offered Shaikh paid task

The merchant offered Shaikh a paid task which she accepted. Shaikh began completing the tasks by making payments, ultimately paying a total of Rs 8.94 lakh. After depositing this amount, Shaikh had earned Rs 10.95 lakh, intending to withdraw it. However, when she attempted to withdraw the money, she mistakenly entered the wrong amount.

Upon unsuccessful withdrawal attempts, Shaikh contacted Verma, who stated that she would need to pay Rs 10.95 lakh to retrieve the money. Realizing she had been deceived, Shaikh reported the incident to the police.

A police officer mentioned that based on Shaikh's complaint, J J Marg police have registered an FIR against an unknown person and are conducting further investigations.