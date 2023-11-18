 FPJ Cyber Secure: London Businessman Loses ₹2L Seeking Dishwasher Repair
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: London Businessman Loses ₹2L Seeking Dishwasher Repair

FPJ Cyber Secure: London Businessman Loses ₹2L Seeking Dishwasher Repair

The complainant, Dhanesh Rupalia, currently resides with his wife in a rented accommodation in Andheri West. He bought a dishwasher on August 19 but it malfunctioned on November 10.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure: London Businessman Loses ₹2L Seeking Dishwasher Repair |

Mumbai: A 77-year-old businessman from London, currently residing in Mumbai, lost Rs2 lakh while seeking help regarding a dishwasher that malfunctioned within three months. The complainant, Dhanesh Rupalia, currently resides with his wife in a rented accommodation in Andheri West. He bought a dishwasher on August 19 but it malfunctioned on November 10.

Link Was Shared, Victim Was Looted Through Multiple Transactions

Rupalia googled a Vijay Sales helpline number and connected with a person posing as a customer care officer. The imposter claimed an engineer would fix the dishwasher but required an online fee. A link was shared with Rupalia, who clicked it but closed it immediately as it sought personal information. However, within minutes, four debits amounting to Rs50,000 each were seen from his HDFC bank account.

While Rupalia has denied sharing any information and claimed that his phone information got clones, cyber expert Mayur Kulkarni said that transactions don’t happen just by clicking on links and that either some information was shared inadvertently or automatic OTPs were generated.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Malabar Hill Resident Scammed of ₹27 Lakh in Stock Trading Tutorial Fraud
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: London Businessman Loses ₹2L Seeking Dishwasher Repair

FPJ Cyber Secure: London Businessman Loses ₹2L Seeking Dishwasher Repair

Dev Anand's Centenary: Legendary Actor's Legacy Unveiled In 'Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin' Book

Dev Anand's Centenary: Legendary Actor's Legacy Unveiled In 'Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin' Book

Mumbai Gets New Super-Speciality Liver Clinic At Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Mumbai Gets New Super-Speciality Liver Clinic At Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

RSSDI 51st Conference In Mumbai: Roche Analysis Demonstrates mySugr App's Diabetes Management...

RSSDI 51st Conference In Mumbai: Roche Analysis Demonstrates mySugr App's Diabetes Management...

Buzz By The Bay: ‘Be It TV, Radio Or Podcast, I Always Do Same Thing,' Says Cyrus Broacha

Buzz By The Bay: ‘Be It TV, Radio Or Podcast, I Always Do Same Thing,' Says Cyrus Broacha