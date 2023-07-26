FPJ Cyber Secure: In Search Of A Bride, Nashik Man Loses Rs 6 Lakh To Fraudster |

A Nashik-based businessman who was scouting for a life partner through the Internet was recently defrauded of Rs 6 lakh.



Having registered on a free-to-use matrimonial website, the 30-year-old businessman was contacted in April by a woman claiming to be a representative of the website. She then went on to induce him to pay Rs 6,10,000 in order to help set up a meeting or phone call with a young woman of his choice.



According to his complaint registered with the Nashik police’s cyber crimes cell, the victim had attended a Zoom meeting of prospective brides and grooms, organised by the matrimonial site. He had professed his liking for one of the women at the meeting, and she too reportedly responded positively.



The woman claiming to be a representative of the website contacted him soon after, and claimed that he would have to pay for subsequent meetings or discussions in private with his prospective match. A resident of Gangapur Road, the man then paid her Rs 6,10,000, transferring the money to multiple bank accounts and UPI ids that she provided, all the while promising to set up a meeting with the woman he had selected.



It was when the company representative’s phone number became unreachable that he decided to approach the police, said senior police inspector Subhash Pawar.



A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act and investigations are continuing, police said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)