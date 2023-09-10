FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudsters Impersonate IPS Officer Krishna Prakash On Facebook

Fraudsters impersonate IPS officer Krishna Prakash on Facebook | FPJ

The fraudsters created a fake Facebook account impersonating IPS officer Krishna Prakash, the Chief of Force One, Maharashtra. Prakash promptly posted an alert message upon discovering that someone had created a fake Facebook account in his name, alerting, 'These are the group of thugs who ask you for phone number by making fake identity of Krishna Prakash (my) Then talks about transfer of any so-called CRPF or any other officer named Sandeep Kumar and quick disposal of his household items, furniture, appliances, motorcycle. Do not fall in their trap. Report them on Facebook for creating fake identify, complain against them to police, and block them.'

Krishna Prakash appeals through FPJ

IPS Krishna Prakash spoke with FPJ and made an appeal through the newspaper, saying, "If someone contacts you or asks for your contact number through the social media, that person is likely a fraud. High-Ranking police officers never request money or engage in transactions through social media, there is no doubt about it. If you are dealing with a public figure, who do not have less followers on social media, but on the fake accounts which typically have very few and unfamiliar friends. Public personalities never ask for your contact information or money."

However, no official case has been registered so far. IPS Prakash mentioned that he alerted the public about the fake Facebook profile so that anyone falling victim to the scam can file a case.

In the past, multiple fake Facebook accounts impersonating IPS Krishna Prakash have been created by fraudsters. Similarly, in the recent past, few other IPS officers and senior officials have also had fake accounts created by scammers.