FPJ Cyber Secure: Fishing Community In Thane & Palghar Falls Victim To Online Fraud

After incidents of being cheated by fly-by-night buyers, the fishing community based in the coastal areas of Thane and Palghar is now on the radar of cybercrooks who under the guise of providing cheap fishing equipment are duping money of potential targets. It has come to light that the cyber crooks are floating advertisements on the platforms of various social networking sites to lure the fisherfolk by offering cheap fishing gear including-fishing nets, ropes, pipes, plastic crates, GPS wireless gadgets and even diesel.

The fraudsters who seem to be in possession of mobile numbers used by the local fisherfolk even contacted them telephonically before posting photographs of the products on WhatsApp. Several such incidents have emerged in which the fisherfolk have been duped of lakhs by transferring money to specified bank accounts as advances for procuring the products. Although dozens of fishermen have been cheated, only a few complaints have reached the local police stations and cyber cell attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

FPJ

Fishing boat owners including Rocky Gupsul and Justin Ghosal are amongst several people who have been cheated of Rs 2.70 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively. Alarmed by the rise in such cases, former corporator and working president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimaar Kruti Samiti, Bernard D’mello, has issued an advisory for fishermen to remain extremely cautious while dealing with such strangers.

“We have received just a couple of complaints, so far. However, any person who has been duped should come forward and register their complaints with us. Immediate legal action will be taken,” said senior police inspector of the Uttan coastal police station Dadaram Karande while stressing upon the need for people to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders who offer any material at unbelievably cheap prices which is indicative of a ploy to fleece their hard earned money

The police personnel will also raise awareness about the do’s and don'ts for the prevention of such frauds during their routine interactive sessions with the local fishermen. Apart from approaching the local police stations, people can also dial cyber crime helpline at 1930 or at www.cybercrime.gov.in to report such frauds.