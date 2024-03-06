 FPJ Cyber Secure: 47-Year-Old Job Aspirant Loses ₹6 Lakh To Scamsters Who Posed As Recruiters
According to the police, the complainant is a Navi Mumbai resident, who previously worked in a tech company in Andheri.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 09:53 PM IST
A 47-year-old job aspirant lost Rs 6 lakh to cons who posed as recruiters, conducted a fake interview and even sent a bogus offer letter. According to the police, the complainant is a Navi Mumbai resident, who previously worked in a tech company in Andheri.

On February 2, he received a call from one of the cons, claiming to be from a recruitment company and offered a job opportunity. After more than a week, another scammer interviewed the man on phone and fleeced him on different pretexts of completing the recruitment process.

