FPJ Cyber Secure: 47-Year-Old Job Aspirant Loses ₹6 Lakh To Scamsters Who Posed As Recruiters

A 47-year-old job aspirant lost Rs 6 lakh to cons who posed as recruiters, conducted a fake interview and even sent a bogus offer letter. According to the police, the complainant is a Navi Mumbai resident, who previously worked in a tech company in Andheri.

On February 2, he received a call from one of the cons, claiming to be from a recruitment company and offered a job opportunity. After more than a week, another scammer interviewed the man on phone and fleeced him on different pretexts of completing the recruitment process.

On February 19, the victim received a fake offer on the email. However, the fraudsters suddenly stopped responding. The anxious man then called the genuine job consultancy and potential employer, on whose names the fraud was pulled off. They apprised him that the documents given to him were fake.