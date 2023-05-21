FPJ Campaign: Protect eyes, stay away from mobile phones

(Representative Image)

Mumbai: When Karan Adarsh (name changed) was studying for his exams, he was unable to concentrate for long hours. Even looking at his study material was giving stress to his eyes. There were times they would have a burning sensation, itching or watering. On a visit to an ophthalmologist, Adarsh found out that he did not need glasses; the light and radiation from the digital pads caused the problems.

Adarsh was advised to blink more often, take breaks and try some outdoor activity for an hour to stimulate distant vision.

“Since I-pads were part of his study material, it was becoming difficult to sit beyond an hour-and-a-half. Increasingly, we have been getting similar cases where even children are suffering because they watch cartoons or play games on digital devices. They are having dry eyes, fatigue, myopia and ocular surface disease due to early and long exposure to digital devices. There is burning sensation in eyes, tears, rubbing, itching, closing, and squinting of the eyes. People are unable to concentrate,” said Dr Nishant Kumar, Consultant Ophthalmologist at PD Hinduja Hospital, Khar.

Dont give mobile phones to children, say doctors

The fact that kids are forming a larger lot is a bigger concern, say doctors. “I tell every parent I meet not to give mobile phones to children. They say teaching happens on mobile and so they cannot do anything,” said Dr Ragini Parekh, professor and head of Ophthalmology, Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Government Medical College.

Parekh said the bulk of the cases that come to her have many instances of people - mainly children - suffering from myopia (shortsightedness).

Doctors said in many cases children with either glasses or no glasses were not able to look at what was written on the blackboard. “I have seen a kid playing with mobile for hours on a long-distance flight because his mother was busy with a newborn,” said Parekh.

Binge watching

“Using the phone late into the night and binge watching were causing sleep disruption and still eyes. Outdoor games keep you healthy,” said Parkeh.

Besides doctors at hospitals, ways and therapies to stay away from digital gadgets and good eye-sight are being suggested by yoga health professionals too. Over 100-year-old Santacruz-based 'The Yoga Institute' (TYI) has come out with short videos to protect eyes and stay away from mobile phones.

“With technological advancement, many use digital devices. Many people would come saying they have redness in eyes or lack of concentration. Looking at the need, we made videos. These talk about the Trataka Asan (looking at candle), Viparita Karani and Sarvangasana (that help circulation of blood to the head) among few to keep one's eyes healthy,” said Hrishi Yogendra, assistant director of TYI.

