 FPJ Campaign: Neerja Bhanot Chowk Plaque Goes Missing In Mumbai's Ghatkopar East, Corporator Pravin Chheda Promises Swift Action
A photograph published in The Free Press Journal revealed that the plaque at Neerja Bhanot Chowk in Ghatkopar East had gone missing, prompting concern among residents. Responding to the report, Corporator Pravin Chheda assured that the name board would be restored on a priority basis. The junction honours the brave Pan Am air hostess who died saving passengers in 1986.

Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
Mumbai, Feb 24: A photograph published in the FPJ showing the missing plaque at Neerja Bhanot Chowk in Ghatkopar East has prompted swift civic action. Following the FPJ report corporator Pravin Chheda has promised to take up the issue on top priority and restore the name board of "Neerja Bhanot Chowk."

Plaque Missing From Junction

The plaque naming the junction of 90 Feet Road and Vallabhbaug Lane as Neerja Bhanot Chowk had gone missing, leaving residents surprised and concerned. The spot is a reminder of extraordinary courage and sacrifice.

Tribute To A Brave Air Hostess

Bhanot was the brave air hostess of the hijacked Pan Am Flight 73, who was gunned down by terrorists in the airplane while trying to rescue passengers in Karachi on September 5, 1986. The naming was done by Amitabh Bachchan, making the junction a proud landmark for the locality.

