FPJ Anniversary: From Siddhivinayak Temple to Haji Ali Dargah, nine religious sites in Mumbai

Located in the narrow alleys of Bhuleshwar, in South Mumbai, Mumba Devi temple is one of the oldest religious sites of the city. The original temple was first erected at Bori Bunder, where the present day Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is situated. Later, during the 18th century, it is believed that the temple was destroyed by invaders, following which a new temple was constructed at Bhuleshwar.

This temple is dedicated to Goddess Mumba, who is known as the local incarnation of Parvati (also known as Gauri) or Devi. The Goddess personifies Mother Earth and Strength (Shakti) and is known to be the city’s guardian deity. The Goddess is referred to as “Aai” amongst the local Marathi, Koli, Gujarati and Kokani people, who are known to be the original inhabitants of the city. According to local legends, a demon named Mumbaraka used to trouble the people of the city, following which Lord Brahma had sent an eight-armed Goddess – Mumba Devi. The demon bowed to the goddess and accepted defeat and later, built a shrine for her. Following which, the temple came into existence.

The city of Mumbai, was officially renamed after Mumbadevi in 1995, after it was known as Bombay for several decades. It is said that the then British Government had named the city – ‘Bombay’ by anglicizing the term.

Locals say that during the pre-Covid-19 days, more than five thousand pilgrims used to visit the temple regularly. The temple is also known for its grandeur during the Navratri festival. The morning Arati is also a vibrant ritual, which is popular amongst tourists and visitors.

