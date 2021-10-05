Four men arrested for beating up a 30-year-old man to death in Mankhurd

The Mankhurd police have arrested four people for allegedly killing a 30-year-old man. The police said the deceased went to seek a fight between his brother and the four accused but was allegedly killed with bamboo and stumps.

The police said the complainant Hussain Kasam Khan, 22, a daily wage worker, is a resident of Annabhau Sathe Nagar, Mankhurd.

Khan was along with his friend when he stopped near Iron Bridge in Sathe Nagar to urinate.

"The four accused objected to Khan's act but Khan retorted by saying many people urinate at the same place. The argument between them escalated when four men started assaulting Khan with bamboo sticks and stumps. Khan's brother Hasan, 30, heard the noise and reached the spot to save his brother. However, the accused used the same bamboo stick and stumps to assault and kill Hasan," said a police official from Mankhurd police station.

The police said the incident took place on Saturday night and consequently the Mankhurd police registered a case on Sunday morning under section 302, 323, 504, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Four accused have been identified as Faiyaz Ayaz Shaikh, 22, Mohammed Ashfaq Shaikh, 25, Mohammed Dalim Malavar Shaikh, 28, and Sabir Israr Shaikh, 22. All the accused are the residents of Mankhurd. "We have arrested the four accused. The deceased went to seek out the fight for his brother," said senior police inspector Prakash Chougule of the Mankhurd police station.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 02:17 AM IST