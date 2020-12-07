Four city schools top as best international schools in EWISR

Dhirubhai Ambani International School at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Aditya Birla World Academy at Tardeo, Oberoi International School at Goregaon and Ecole Mondiale World School at Juhu topped the International Day Schools category in the 14th edition of Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2020-21.

St Mary’s High School, Kalyan, has topped the Budget Private School (BPS) category.

The second part of the survey released on Monday rates and ranks India's top 500 schools in three main and six sub-categories, such as Boarding (co-ed, girls and boys), International (day, day-cum-boarding, fully residential), and Private Budget schools.

Amongst the category of top International Day Schools, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, (BKC), secured the first rank, followed by Aditya Birla World Academy, Tardeo. Oberoi International School, Goregaon, and Ecole Mondiale World School, Juhu, secured the third rank. Jamnabai Narsee International School, Vile Parle, secured the fifth rank.

In the Budget Private Schools category, St. Mary’s High School, Kalyan, secured the first rank in EWISR 2020-21.

The 14 parameters of education excellence on which the schools were ranked are academic reputation, competence of faculty, individual attention to students, leadership or management quality, curriculum and pedagogy (digital readiness), co-curricular education, safety and hygiene, community service, internationalism, parental involvement, teacher welfare and development, value for money, sports education and infrastructure provision.

Rishi Valley School, Chittoor (co-ed boarding), Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior (girls) and the Scindia School, Gwalior (boys), topped as the best boarding schools in EWISR 2020-21.