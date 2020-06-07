Four cash filling agency employees under the scanner for robbing IDBI ATM

Four employees of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cash filling agency are suspected to have used the security code, unlocked the machine, and decamped with of ₹49 lakhs from IDBI Bank’s branch in Kalyan. No arrest has been made yet.

The incident took place at Joshi compound in Kalyan west on Friday night. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Chetan Hiralkar, Amar Mali, Kiran Pandit and Pranav More. They all are employees of a private cash filling agency.

They have booked a case under section 380 of Indian Penal Code. Rs 4902500 was looted from the ATM machine after using the password.

Sambhaji Jadhav, an investigation officer from Mahatma Phule police station said, "The manager of the cash filling agency approached the police station and booked a case when the employees of the maintenance department got complaints about the blinking of the ATM machine in the Kalyan branch. They reached the ATM and found that the machine displayed ‘ATM is out of service’. Following the procedures, they got to know that cash was not available as per their tally amount.

Jadhav further said, “We are going through the CCTV footage installed in the ATM and we called a fingerprint expert to collect samples. Now, we are attempting to collect concrete evidence against the four accused. We will arrest them soon".

Police said, during the preliminary investigation, we learned that, on May 26, Rs 5 lakhs had been filled by the employees. Police said there are few employees who have been filling cash in the ATM machine and they know very well about the security code. We will be questioning a few more employees other than the four employees.”