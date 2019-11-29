Four booked for hurling casteist slur at employee

Mumbai: Powai Police have booked four people of a fleet agency with charges of atrocities against their employee. According to the complainant, he was abused and called inappropriate names on the basis of his caste. However, police are yet to make arrests.

The complainant, who had joined the Bombay Intelligence Securities at Hiranandani in Powai as a driver, was hired at a monthly salary of Rs 15,000.

He joined the company in March this year and used to ferry the manager and other employees to the office and back. Ever since his joining, he used to ask his seniors to provide him with a salary slip. But abuses were hrled at him in return.

On November 22, when the complainant had taken his car out of the parking lot to clean it, he was questioned by one of his bosses, Yogesh, who scolded him, hurled abuses at him and asked him to resign if he was incapable of doing the job.

Moreover, Yogesh threatened to tell his boss to not give the salary for his sloppy work. The complainant got angry and he left the spot.

On November 25, when the complainant went to the head office at Powai, his bosses -- Yogesh, Ajay Patil, Ganesh Palande and Rajesh Singh were present.

The complainant told Singh about the incident and asked, "What value do you attach to a driver?" Singh immediately retorted in a demeaning way and hurled abuses at him. When the complainant told them to not speak to him in that tone, they laughed it off and dared him to go to the police.

A day later, on November 26, the complainant approached Powai police and registered a complaint against the accused. The police booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Atrocities Act. Investigation is underway.