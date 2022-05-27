Four booked for cheating Bharat Cooperative Bank of Rs 73.95 lakh

Representative image | IStock images

Mumbai: A case has been registered against four persons, including a society president, for defrauding the Bharat Cooperative Bank in Dombivali (East) of Rs 73.95 lakh. The loan taken from the bank has not been repaid by the society office-bearer for the last three and a half years due to which the bank initiated action.

According to the police, president of the society Santosh Mhatre, along with Arvind Bachubhai Gala, Ganesh Khedekar and Arvind Ojha, took a loan against a plot of land. This is despite the fact that Indian Bank had earlier provided a loan against this plot. “The accused society officials were aware of this. However, they told the bank that there was no bank loan on the land concerned. Documents were submitted and accordingly, Bharat Cooperative Bank sanctioned the loan to Gala three and a half years back,” said an officer.

“When the accused stopped repaying the loan the bank inquired into the plot and found that the borrower had procured a loan from another bank against the same plot, by providing false information to get the loan approved,” the officer said.

A complaint has been registered at the Ramnagar police station in Dombivali and further investigations are being carried out by assistant police inspector G R Jadhav.

