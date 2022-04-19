Fortnight long cleanliness drive at all civic primary health centres concludes in Panvel

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has carried out a fortnight cleanliness drive at all civic primary health centres from April 1 to 15. The drive was conducted as per the directives from the Central Government, Maharashtra State Commissioner of Health Services and Expeditions, and the National Health Mission.

The cleanliness programme was designed and executed under the guidance of Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi.

According to a senior civic official, during the fortnight, the importance of cleanliness was explained by visiting the villages and slum areas within the municipal limits.

Medical officers from four civic primary health centres guided adolescent girls from civic schools on how to maintain hygiene during menstruation.

In addition, the biomedical waste segregation training was imparted to Asha volunteers and sanitation workers.

Basic hygiene like how to wash hands were given to school children, villagers and locals. Apart from this, the students of the municipal schools were given guidance on good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle through various posters, rangolis, live fruits, leafy vegetables and cereals.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:48 AM IST