Former Wrestler Chandrahar Patil Joins Shiv Sena In Presence Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Former Wrestler Chandrahar Patil | File Pic

Thane: Former wrestler Chandrahar Patil, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Sangli on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket, joined the Sena led by Eknath Shinde on Monday in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Patil, who lost to Congress rebel Vishal Patil, said he had to fight the elections alone as both the MVA and the Mahayuti alliances opposed him. “I received only 60,000 votes in Sangli, a constituency plagued by dynastic politics. With proper support, I can convert this into six lakh votes,” he said.