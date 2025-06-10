 Former Wrestler Chandrahar Patil Joins Shiv Sena In Presence Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
Former wrestler Chandrahar Patil, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Sangli on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket, joined the Sena led by Eknath Shinde on Monday in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Former Wrestler Chandrahar Patil | File Pic

Patil, who lost to Congress rebel Vishal Patil, said he had to fight the elections alone as both the MVA and the Mahayuti alliances opposed him. “I received only 60,000 votes in Sangli, a constituency plagued by dynastic politics. With proper support, I can convert this into six lakh votes,” he said.

