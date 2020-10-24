Former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for COVID-19

The former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis informed that his COVID-19 test has come positive and he has isolated himself after that.

"I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break ! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors," he tweeted.